Motoring influencer fakes disappearance, flees abroad

MUAR: Motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, 38, who was reported missing after his car allegedly plunged into Sungai Tui, Jalan Bukit Kepong here last Monday, is believed to have staged his own disappearance and fled to a neighbouring country.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said investigations showed that the suspect’s younger brother was also involved by providing false information for personal reasons.

He said Tengku Abd Aziz, 30, lodged a report at the Lenga Police Station claiming that his brother, also known as Ija, went missing while heading to Muar to repair his car.

“A search and rescue operation was launched after the case was classified as a missing person. However, further investigation raised doubts about the report, and police believe the disappearance was fabricated.

“Investigations also revealed that the suspect had submerged his wife’s Perodua Axia in the river before fleeing to a neighbouring country. His brother later admitted to being complicit and pretending to help with the search,“ he said in a statement today.

Raiz Mukhliz said statements from both individuals have been recorded and further investigation will proceed once police obtain an order to investigate (OTI) from the deputy public prosecutor.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for providing false information and Section 109 for abetting a criminal offence.

Earlier, media reported that the man, a businessman and vehicle accessories shop owner, had gone missing after the Perodua Axia he was driving was believed to have plunged into the river. - Bernama