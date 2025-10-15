MRA launches emergency relief mission for Cebu earthquake victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) has launched an emergency humanitarian mission to Cebu, Philippines following the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the region on October 6.

An emergency relief team will deliver essential aid including food packs, hygiene kits, temporary shelters and other critical supplies under the Cebu Earthquake Emergency Relief 2025 mission.

MRA president Dr Mohd Daud Sulaiman said the mission reflects Malaysian solidarity with the Philippine people and reassures affected communities they are not alone.

“When disaster strikes, it reminds us that humanity transcends borders. The mission to Cebu is not just about aid, but also about hope,“ he said.

The earthquake has claimed many lives, destroyed homes and severely damaged infrastructure, forcing thousands into temporary shelters with limited access to necessities.

MRA will work closely with local humanitarian organisations and authorities in Cebu to ensure efficient, transparent and effective assistance delivery.

The agency called on Malaysians to support the mission through donations to help affected families rebuild their lives.

“Every ringgit donated is a symbol of love and solidarity, helping families who have lost their homes, safety and loved ones to rebuild their lives,“ the statement read.

Public contributions can be channelled via Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd to account MRA (1425 6010 034352) with reference ‘Earthquake Cebu’. – Bernama