Muhyiddin move signals political calculation: Analyst

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to name himself as the Opposition prime ministerial candidate signals boldness and political calculation, analysts said.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the Pagoh MP simply stepped into the vacuum when PAS failed to put forward its own nominee.

“This reflects his maturity, political wisdom and leadership qualities in steering the Opposition bloc,” Azmi told theSun.

He added that there was nothing unusual in Muhyiddin putting himself forward, especially given his prior experience as prime minister.

“Naming himself is appropriate since he is synonymous with Bersatu. I don’t see anyone in PAS who could outweigh or surpass him in terms of leadership.”

Prof Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said the move was routine, particularly as it came during Bersatu’s annual general assembly.

“It is common practice for a party president to be named as prime ministerial candidate. Bersatu will take his name to the PN meeting, where consensus can either accept it or propose another candidate. This is part of Malaysia’s democratic process,” he said.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia political analyst Prof Dr Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid said even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had nominated himself in previous elections.

“It gives voters and grassroots supporters a clear narrative while demonstrating political courage. It also consolidates leadership. With the 16th general election approaching, an early nomination could unite the party machinery and minimise internal speculation,” she said.

However, partner at ADA Southeast Asia Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani said the timing could backfire.

“Bersatu is still in disarray and may struggle to replicate its past performance. Declaring a name now could worsen internal divisions and erode public support,” he said, adding that Muhyiddin’s move may be a calculated strategy to shore up his authority and unify PN.

“Voters are weary of political drama. If Muhyiddin hopes to be credible, he must move beyond rhetoric and offer real solutions to everyday issues such as the rising cost of living.

“Ultimately, popularity means little if the party machinery cannot deliver. Without grassroots momentum and broader appeal, even the most seasoned leader cannot turn the tide alone,” Asrul said.

At the Bersatu assembly, delegates endorsed Muhyiddin as their prime ministerial candidate. Bersatu and PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali later confirmed on Facebook that the decision was unanimous.

theSun was made to understand that the proposal had come directly from Muhyiddin himself, according to a party insider. However, several PAS leaders, including deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, have since questioned the need to name a candidate so early.