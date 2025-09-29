MyDigital ID reaffirms role as Malaysia’s official digital identity platform

PUTRAJAYA: MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd has reaffirmed its commitment to providing Malaysians with a secure and sovereign digital identity solution.

The company emphasised this mandate follows the National Strategy and Development roadmap for national security and economic growth.

MyIDSB issued a joint statement with the National Cyber Security Agency following recent media reports about private digital identity initiatives.

The statement highlighted ongoing engagement with industry players to prevent duplication and minimise public confusion.

“We welcome the interest of industry players in strengthening Malaysia’s digital ecosystem,“ the statement said.

The companies stressed the importance of reaffirming key principles regarding digital identity infrastructure.

MyDigital ID operates as Malaysia’s official national digital identity infrastructure under the Prime Minister’s Department.

NACSA oversees the platform through the National Security Council to ensure proper governance.

MyIDSB functions as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Minister of Finance Incorporated.

This structure reflects the government’s full commitment to a single authoritative digital identity for Malaysians.

Private companies remain free to innovate and develop digital identity products for niche markets.

However, any national-scale initiatives must align with Malaysia’s national strategy and security requirements.

MyDID adheres to global standards including Common Criteria, NIST, and ISO/IEC frameworks.

The platform also complies with current and future legal requirements for digital identity systems.

Unlike private sector solutions, MyDID operates as non-profit Digital Public Infrastructure.

The platform prioritises public service through neutrality, inclusivity, and long-term sustainability for all Malaysians. – Bernama