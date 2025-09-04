MyTourist Pass returns with affordable options for foreign visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: The MyTourist Pass promotion by Rapid KL has returned, offering foreign tourists an affordable way to explore Kuala Lumpur with passes starting from just RM35 per day.

This special offer coincides with the Kuala Lumpur MATTA Fair 2025, taking place from September 5 to 7 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Pass holders can enjoy unlimited travel across Rapid KL’s LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT, buses, and Rapid KL On-Demand services throughout the city.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan stated that the pass provides both cost-effective and sustainable transportation for discovering Kuala Lumpur.

Pass holders will receive exclusive perks for seven consecutive days from over 40 partner outlets, including discounts at popular attractions, shopping malls, restaurants, and cafes.

Total savings through these exclusive perks can reach up to RM800 for tourists utilizing the pass and its benefits.

Visitors at the MATTA Fair can access additional exciting offers including discounts on various duration passes and exclusive gifts with specific pass purchases.

The Rapid KL booth will feature various interactive activities and souvenir sales throughout the fair duration.

Free shuttle buses will operate from 8 am to 10 pm with services every five to 10 minutes depending on traffic conditions.

Pick-up and drop-off points include the KLIA Ekspres Departure Hall, KL Sentral, and Sunway Putra Mall for added convenience.

For more details about Rapid KL services, visitors can access the official website at www.myrapid.com.my or contact customer service at 03-7885 2885. – Bernama