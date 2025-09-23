NADI drives digital entrepreneurship, strengthens role as one-stop community centre

MELAKA: The National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) continues to strengthen its role as a catalyst for digital entrepreneurship and community development, while also serving as a one-stop information hub for the implementation of various federal and state government initiatives aimed at improving the people’s socio-economic status.

Melaka Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director Syed Isa Alsagoff said that to date, more than 750 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state have benefited from the NADI Digital Entrepreneurship Training programme, which is designed to help entrepreneurs expand and strengthen their businesses through online platforms.

“It covers social media marketing, product photography and promotional writing. Many entrepreneurs have successfully expanded their businesses in sectors such as food, clothing, handicrafts and creative services through digital platforms.

“NADI also offers skills certification pathways in collaboration with higher learning institutions and training centres, enabling participants to obtain formal recognition that can support applications for assistance or other business support programmes,” he told Bernama.

Apart from entrepreneurship, he said, NADI also serves as an official hub for disseminating information and updating public data. Among its key functions are the registration of the Central Database Hub (PADU), the Basic Rahmah Contribution (SARA), and the Melaka Digital Village.

“NADI also functions as an information channel for the latest aid and subsidy initiatives, including BUDI MADANI, Manfaat MADANI, SejaTi MADANI, MyDigital ID and the AI untuk Rakyat.

“It also provides a community empowerment platform by offering guidance on applying for grants, agricultural incentives, skills training, as well as checking the status of aid payments online,” said Syed Isa.

As of Jan 31, NADI had recorded 57,341 registered users across Melaka, with more than 11,400 training participations in areas such as digital entrepreneurship, ICT skills, data literacy and cybersecurity, all of which contribute directly to enhancing the competitiveness of the local community.

According to Syed Isa, NADI also gives special focus to vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly, through face-to-face guidance sessions. These include assistance with data updates, the use of e-wallet applications, smartphone basics and digital security.

“The increase in the number of NADI centres reflects MCMC’s continued commitment to bridging the digital gap between urban and rural communities. Through the ‘1 State Constituency 1 NADI’ initiative, nine new centres have been operating since May, bringing the total number in Melaka to 39,” he said.

He added that NADI now also plays a vital role in cybersecurity education by organising the Safe Internet Campaign, promoting digital literacy and raising awareness of the latest cyber fraud tactics, thereby empowering the community to face the challenges of an increasingly complex digital landscape. - Bernama