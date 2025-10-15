NCER records RM58.39 billion investments, creates nearly 16,000 jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) has recorded RM58.39 billion in realised investments as of September this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said these investments have created nearly 16,000 job opportunities.

The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) facilitated several high-impact investments during the same period.

NCIA also focused on developing the high-technology semiconductor industry through the APIRC@NTIC programme.

It is exploring potential high-impact tourism projects driven by private sector investments.

Anwar received NCER’s performance report while chairing the 34th NCIA Authority Meeting.

The meeting reviewed NCER’s strategic focus areas under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

These areas include the high-tech semiconductor industry and high-impact tourism.

Other focus areas are NCER’s thematic industrial parks and the Renewable Energy Special Economic Zone.

The Malaysia-Thailand Border Economic Zone was also discussed.

Anwar stressed the importance of aligning NCER’s plans with the 13th Malaysia Plan and Budget 2026.

He said alignment with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 is also crucial.

The National Semiconductor Strategy and National Energy Transition Roadmap must also guide NCER’s development.

“It is crucial to ensure that all NCER’s plans are aligned with the objectives set out under the 13MP, Budget 2026 and other key national policies such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR),” said Anwar. – Bernama