Negeri Sembilan JPJ records 48 emergency lane misuse cases on PLUS

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) recorded 48 cases of emergency lane misuse during a weekend operation on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway (PLUS Highway).

State JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf confirmed that 22 offenders received immediate summonses (Notice P22) while 26 others were issued investigation interview notices (Notice 114).

He attributed this dangerous behaviour to some motorists seeking shortcuts during the school holiday period to avoid traffic congestion.

“Using the emergency lane obstructs the movement of emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines, potentially delaying their arrival at critical locations.”

“This reckless action could also cause accidents involving motorcyclists or vehicles already stopped in the emergency lanes,” he told reporters.

Hanif Yusabra emphasised that driver behaviour remains the primary factor behind this illegal practice, as motorists prioritize convenience over safety regulations.

He warned that this offence not only hinders rescue operations but significantly increases the risk of fatal accidents under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama