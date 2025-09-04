Nepalese worker seriously injured in wild elephant attack in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: A Nepalese plantation worker sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant near Metro Blau Estate in Pos Blau.

Gua Musang police chief Superintendent Sik Choon Foo confirmed the victim as Muhammad Shukri Abdulah, originally named Muti Bahadur Bayambu, aged 54.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30 pm yesterday while the victim was returning home on his motorcycle.

Superintendent Sik stated that the victim noticed elephant footprints and attempted to track the animal before it suddenly grabbed him with its trunk.

The elephant dragged the victim approximately 100 metres before trampling him and taking him down a slope.

Fellow workers discovered the victim after hearing his cries for help and immediately provided assistance.

The injured man was transported to Gua Musang Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

He is currently receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit for severe injuries to his legs, chest, and neck. – Bernama