New embankment collapses in Kuala Nerus raising safety fears before monsoon

KUALA NERUS: A recently completed embankment along Jalan T145 Mengabang Telipot–Batu Rakit has collapsed barely one month after opening to the public.

Villagers from Kampung Tanjung Batu Rakit discovered the structural failure late last night despite calm weather conditions.

The incident has raised serious safety concerns about the stretch, which remained incomplete when traffic was permitted in late August.

Local residents reported that the embankment appeared unstable from the beginning, with its premature failure questioning the repair work quality.

Approaching northeast monsoon season in early October has intensified fears of further erosion and damage.

Resident Mohd Zaki Ali expressed shock at learning about the 9 pm collapse during mild wave conditions.

“Perhaps only about 90% of the works had been completed, but less than a month later, it has already collapsed,” he said.

Villager Maimun Johar discovered the damage while preparing for a fishing trip with her husband.

“We were shocked to see that part of the road had given way so close to my house, and luckily no one was injured as it was dark,” she explained.

Retiree Wan Khalid Wan Abdullah urged immediate authority action with the monsoon season approaching.

State Infrastructure Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat confirmed the Public Works Department has launched an investigation.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor reported no casualties from the incident.

He attributed the collapse to erosion beneath the embankment, with authorities closing the affected section for safety. – Bernama