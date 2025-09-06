Nga Kor Ming donates SARA aid to orphans in Ipoh shopping trip

IPOH: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming today fulfilled his promise by channelling his portion of the one-off RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Aid to those in need.

According to a statement from the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), Nga, who is also the Kepayang state assemblyman, brought 28 orphaned children from The Salvation Army to shop for daily necessities at a supermarket here.

He was accompanied by his political secretary, who is also the Menglembu assemblyman, Chaw Kam Foon; Pasir Pinji assemblyman Goh See Hua; Tronoh assemblyman Steven Tiw Tee Siang; as well as the Kepayang assemblyman’s political secretary and Ipoh City Council councillors’ chief whip, Wong Kar Keat.

Nga also advised the public to fully utilise the SARA Appreciation Aid by Dec 31, 2025, and suggested that those who did not need it should donate it to the underprivileged.

Earlier, at a press conference after officiating the Taman Westpool MADANI Recreational Park here today, Nga said he was the first to express his intention to donate the SARA Appreciation Aid to those in need after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the initiative recently.

“This SARA initiative is very helpful because every Malaysian will benefit. When the government is clean and has integrity, the people will benefit,” he said. - Bernama