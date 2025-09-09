No bruises or signs of abuse found on Zara Qairina’s body, doctor says

KOTA KINABALU: A medical officer from Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department testified that no bruises or signs of abuse were found on Zara Qairina Mahathir’s body during her initial examination.

Dr Janefer Voo stated that the Form One student arrived unconscious on July 16, with the mechanism of her injuries remaining unknown at that time.

Her examination indicated suspected severe brain injuries and internal bleeding despite the absence of visible external trauma.

The witness attributed these internal injuries to a high-impact force that caused critical internal bleeding and dangerously low blood pressure.

A trauma alert was activated at 4.42 am to facilitate immediate referrals to multiple specialist departments while resuscitation efforts proceeded.

When questioned about the victim’s survival rate upon arrival, Dr Voo confirmed she was in a very critical condition based on initial assessment.

Blood test results revealed several abnormalities including a high white blood cell count and medium-low potassium levels, consistent with physiological stress from trauma.

X-ray results identified multiple fractures including a closed fracture of the right radius bone and a closed fracture of the right tibia and ankle.

The examination also found an open fracture at the left tibia, ankle, and heel along with fractures to the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th lumbar vertebrae.

Dr Voo noted that several medical staff including paramedics and her superior Dr Rahim participated in the initial treatment.

The witness confirmed that police were not contacted immediately because medical priority was given to stabilising the critically injured patient.

She stated that she did not observe any police officers or the victim’s mother present in the emergency department that day.

The inquest proceedings before Coroner Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan continued after the lunch break.

Zara Qairina died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, one day after being found unconscious near her school dormitory in Papar.

The Attorney General’s Chambers ordered the exhumation of her body for a post-mortem on August 8 following police investigation reports.

An official inquest was ordered by the Attorney General’s Chambers on August 13 to further investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. – Bernama