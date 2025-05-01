KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry will not compromise with any form of abuse including bullying and ragging in any military learning institution under its purview.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said any allegation of abuse will be investigated and given serious attention.

“If guilty, the individual will be subjected to stern disciplinary action,” he told Bernama in a Whatsapp message in response to an allegation made by an MP about bullying and ragging involving students in a military learning institution in the capital.

The MP made a post on Facebook on Jan 3 claiming that there was a bullying incident involving several students that endangered their lives.

He also claimed that the students’ parents faced obstacles in exposing the truth and urged the authorities to conduct an immediate investigation.