No Malaysian students involved in Indonesian protests, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysian students are involved in the ongoing demonstrations occurring across Indonesia according to Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The ministry maintains constant monitoring through its Education Malaysia office in Indonesia alongside Wisma Putera to ensure student safety.

Over 1,200 Malaysian students currently study in Indonesia with no reports of involvement in any incidents received so far.

Monitoring efforts continue as demonstrations are not confined solely to Jakarta but extend to other Indonesian regions.

Education Malaysia maintains regular contact with students to provide updates and advise them to avoid affected areas.

Minister Zambry expressed confidence that Indonesian leaders will take necessary steps to control the situation effectively.

He added that stability in Indonesia benefits neighbouring countries like Malaysia as well.

Thousands of Indonesians have held demonstrations in the capital and major cities since last week with various political and economic demands. – Bernama