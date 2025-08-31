Nurul Izzah urges PKR reps to donate RM100 SARA aid to needy

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar has called upon party elected representatives and those with sufficient means to donate their RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance to those in need.

She revealed that she and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who also serves as Gombak MP, have agreed to participate in the ‘Pass It Forward’ initiative today.

Nurul Izzah emphasised that while RM100 might seem insignificant to those with adequate resources, it holds tremendous value for struggling families.

She stated that this amount could provide essential nourishment for hungry families and children across the nation.

The politician highlighted that Merdeka represents more than just a slogan but rather a collective struggle for all Malaysians.

She urged citizens to support those feeling economic pressures during these challenging times.

Nurul Izzah firmly declared that no individual should face neglect during this period of celebration.

She affirmed that every Malaysian deserves the fundamental right to have proper meals on their table.

The PKR leader shared these sentiments through a Facebook post while extending National Day wishes to all citizens.

SARA assistance constitutes a one-off cash payment available to all Malaysians aged eighteen and above without requiring any application process.

Recipients can utilise this aid at more than seven thousand registered business premises nationwide until 31 December. – Bernama