One dead and 18 injured in express bus crash on North-South Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was killed and 18 others were injured when their express bus crashed on the North-South Expressway early this morning.

The bus lost control and collided with a signpost at KM 293.4 of the highway near Bangi, Selangor.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director for Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed they received an emergency call at 2.57 am.

He stated that the deceased was a 59-year-old male passenger who was found trapped and later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

All 18 injured passengers received immediate treatment at the scene of the accident.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that the rescue operation involved 18 personnel from the Bangi, Seri Kembangan, and KLIA Fire Stations.

The operation also included the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit to handle the emergency. – Bernama