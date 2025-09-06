One-stop labour centres to expand nationwide by end of 2025

KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Human Resources’ (KESUMA) One-Stop Labour Centre, which consolidates all the ministry’s key services under one roof, is set to be expanded nationwide by the end of this year.

Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim, said that the one-stop centre aims to streamline service delivery for employees, employers, and unions, eliminating the need to travel to multiple locations, as all services are now provided in an integrated manner under a single roof.

“So far, four KESUMA One-Stop Labour Centres have been established, on a pilot basis, in Penang; Kuala Lumpur; Johor Bahru; and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah; with the next centre planned for Sarawak.

“The response has been quite positive, but we are allowing the initiative to mature first. By the end of this year, after observing the operations of these labour centres, we plan to expand the programme nationwide,” he said, in his speech at the 2025 National Trade Union Assembly in Bertam, today.

Agencies involved in the one-stop centre include the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Department of Trade Union Affairs (JHEKS), Department of Labour (JTM), Industrial Court of Malaysia, Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp).

The expansion of the KESUMA One-Stop Labour Centre was one of three announcements made by Sim, in conjunction with the Trade Union Assembly, to benefit workers.

He also announced that the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) will roll out a free Train-the-Trainer (TTT) course, to produce 100 training experts in the field of Industrial Relations (IR), aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and providing valuable exposure to trade unions, nationwide.

He said that the course is specifically offered to industrial relations (IR) practitioners from the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC), the Union Network International-Malaysian Liaison Council (UNI-MLC), and the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CEUPACS), to enhance their skills.

Additionally, Sim announced the approval of financial assistance, amounting to RM100,000, to MTUC for this year, following an official application submitted on Aug 22.

Earlier, Sim also presented the 2025 Trade Union Awards to five recipients, in recognition of individuals and unions which have made significant contributions to championing workers’ interests in the country.

Among them were CEUPACS president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, who was named the recipient of the Minister of Human Resources Special Award, while Aminuddin Awang, president of the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP), received the Trade Union Figure Award. - Bernama