Over 100,000 attend Putrajaya National Day 2025 celebration

PUTRAJAYA: More than 100,000 visitors thronged Dataran Putrajaya for the National Day 2025 celebration, which ran smoothly in a festive atmosphere.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the attendance figure based on data obtained from Putrajaya Corporation.

The celebration featured 14,062 participants who took part in the parade and march past under the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah graced the celebration alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries.

Prime Minister Anwar praised the human graphic formation by two thousand school students as the best in history.

Fahmi invited the public to visit the RiUH Merdeka programme running for thirty hours until six pm today at the Millennium Monument area.

The minister noted that some visitors had camped at the venue since yesterday evening to secure their spots.

Organisers will review photographer positioning for better coverage at future National Day celebrations based on feedback.

Fahmi expressed pride and happiness that the entire celebration proceeded according to plan without any major issues. – Bernama