Over 13,400 workers join Malaysia’s Progressive Wage Policy since January

KUALA LUMPUR: The Progressive Wage Policy has enrolled 13,403 workers and 1,167 employers since its implementation began in January 2025.

The Social Security Organisation confirmed the participation figures in a statement released today.

Notable participating companies include Rocket Integration Technology, Rovski Industries, Sri Lara Joint Security Services, Tripfez Travel and Tours, and Mitrajaya Holdings.

The policy provides employees with fairer compensation while offering employers monthly financial support from the government.

This initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision for a more progressive and inclusive labour market.

Participating employers qualify for financial incentives until 2027 alongside additional operational benefits.

These benefits include reduced operating costs, improved employee retention, and enhanced ability to attract new talent.

The policy also aims to boost worker motivation and strengthen employer branding as progressive organisations.

PERKESO encourages more employers to join the programme to address key labour market challenges.

These challenges include slow wage growth relative to productivity and skills-pay mismatches.

The government has allocated over 35 million ringgit in financial incentives to support participating employers.

This voluntary policy offers a comprehensive solution by linking wage increases to skills and productivity.

It provides government incentives to ease operating costs while maintaining flexibility for businesses.

Interested employers can register through the official portal at www.gajiprogresif.gov.my for more information. – Bernama