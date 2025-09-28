Over 50,000 to attend Kelantan Sultan’s birthday float parade

KOTA BHARU: More than 50,000 people in Kelantan are expected to attend the decorated float parade this Saturday, in conjunction with the eight-day celebration of Sultan Muhammad V’s 56th birthday, which began yesterday.

Kelantan State Secretary Datuk Dr Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal said the event, which has not been held for more than 10 years, will take place at 8 pm, starting from Kompleks Kota Darul Naim and ending at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV.

“We expect this event to be a major highlight of Sultan Muhammad V’s birthday celebrations this year, as the public will have the opportunity to witness the parade along the route all the way to the stadium.

“The decorated float parade involves participation from all local authorities, government departments and agencies, as well as the private sector, covering a distance of two kilometres,“ he said at a press conference in the meeting room of the Kelantan Sultan’s Office, Istana Balai Besar, today.

He said various other ceremonies have also been scheduled throughout the celebration, including special prayers, the flag-raising ceremony, a parade inspection at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, a floral festival, and the highlight event tomorrow: the conferment of state honours at Istana Balai Besar.

He said the celebration, themed ‘Islam Dijunjung, Rakyat Bersatu, Negeri Berkata, Raja Berdaulat’ will also feature a Ruler with the People Ceremony at Dataran Warisan, Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, on Wednesday, as well as Friday prayers and a community feast at Masjid Al Taqwa Pasir Mas on Oct 3. – Bernama