Pahang Sultan conveys condolences to Selangor royal family

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have expressed their deep sorrow over the passing of the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor’s mother. Their Royal Highnesses conveyed their heartfelt condolences to Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin during this difficult time. The royal couple shared their sympathies through an official post on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page. They also offered prayers for the late Hajah Esah Tahar to be placed among the faithful and the righteous. The message included prayers for family members to be granted strength and patience in facing their loss. The Selangor Royal Office confirmed that Esah Tahar passed away at the age of 82 in a Damansara hospital. Her final moments occurred at 5.15 am this morning according to the official statement. The remains were laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Shah Alam during the afternoon. The burial took place at approximately 2.45 pm today. – Bernama