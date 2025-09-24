Part-time instructor loses RM872,290 in fake social media investment scam

CHUKAI: A part-time instructor has been defrauded of RM872,290 after falling victim to a fake investment scheme advertised on social media in June.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli stated that the 59-year-old man first encountered the investment advertisement on Facebook on April 24 and subsequently contacted the company.

“The suspect, who introduced herself as Annabelle, added the victim to a WhatsApp group called Wealth Explorer and then instructed him to download an app supposedly to deposit his investment profits,” he said.

Mohd Razi explained that the victim utilised his personal savings, including funds from Tabung Haji, and even pawned gold jewellery to make the investments.

The victim proceeded to make 21 separate transactions transferred to 11 different bank accounts between June 4 and August 8.

He said the victim only realised he had been scammed after receiving a mere RM1,000 in return for his total investment of nearly RM900,000.

The victim subsequently filed a formal police report yesterday to initiate an investigation into the fraudulent activity.

“The case is being probed under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” Mohd Razi added. – Bernama