PAS leader arrested over Kampung Sungai Baru eviction issue

PETALING JAYA: Police have reportedly detained Zaharuddin Muhammad, the Sungai Buloh PAS division chief, in connection with recent tensions surrounding the Kampung Sungai Baru evictions in Kuala Lumpur.

According to several social media posts by PAS members, the arrest occurred at approximately 1.30am at his residence, with the politician subsequently taken to Dang Wangi police headquarters for questioning.

Zaharuddin, who is the son-in-law of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, had been vocal in his criticism of the eviction operations that affected residents in the disputed area.

According to Selangor PAS Youth leader Sukri Omar, the detention appears linked to Zaharuddin’s public statements opposing the displacement of Kampung Sungai Baru residents. The youth wing condemned what they described as intimidation tactics against a religious leader advocating for affected communities.

“Detaining a religious teacher and community advocate during nighttime hours demonstrates an increasingly harsh governmental approach that suppresses public discourse,“ stated PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi.

He characterised the action as an attempt to discourage citizens from defending their rights.

The Kampung Sungai Baru area has become a contentious flashpoint, with recent enforcement operations resulting in multiple arrests.

The redevelopment project, which began in 2016, has faced ongoing legal challenges, compensation disputes, and disagreements among stakeholders.

Law enforcement officials have indicated that several individuals were detained following disturbances during the eviction process, including incidents where police officers were allegedly assaulted.

On Thursday, Dang Wangi district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Suzilme Affendy Sulaiman, sustained injuries while attempting to maintain order during an eviction operation in Kampung Sungai Baru.

