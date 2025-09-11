Dang Wangi OCPD injured in chaotic Kampung Sungai Baru eviction

PETALING JAYA: Dang Wangi District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Suzilme Affendy Sulaiman, sustained injuries while attempting to maintain order during an eviction operation in Kampung Sungai Baru today.

The chaos erupted when a group of residents attempted to force their way into the operation area, resulting in a scuffle, Berita Harian reported.

Suzilme was reportedly injured during the commotion and was seen bleeding from a facial wound.

Tensions flared as residents demanded entry into the housing area amid ongoing demolition work.

The eviction was carried out under a court order, led by court bailiffs and supported by several government agencies.

The operation is part of a redevelopment project in Kampung Sungai Baru, which includes the construction of condominiums and commercial properties.

The government had invoked the Land Acquisition Act 1960 to reclaim the land for public development purposes.

Located near the KLCC area in the heart of the city, Kampung Sungai Baru is considered prime land with high development potential.

While some residents have accepted the compensation offered and vacated their homes, others continue to resist relocation, citing dissatisfaction with the compensation amount or the resettlement arrangements proposed.

After multiple rounds of failed negotiations, a court ruling was obtained to allow enforcement action and begin demolishing the remaining structures.

The compensation rates had been evaluated and determined based on official assessments by the Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH).

Authorities argue that the remaining old houses pose a safety risk to ongoing construction work and hinder progress on the redevelopment.

The government maintains that the modernisation of Kuala Lumpur, in line with the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2040 (KL2040), necessitates transformation of traditional areas such as Kampung Baru.

However, the redevelopment remains controversial. Critics argue that the area’s historical and cultural value should not be sacrificed in the name of modern progress.