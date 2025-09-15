Pasar Payang in Kuala Terengganu a must-visit for tourists

KUALA TERENGGANU: A trip to Terengganu remains incomplete without visiting the state’s iconic shopping destination, Pasar Payang, especially during holiday seasons.

This bustling market serves as a one-stop centre offering a wide variety of traditional and modern products including food, clothing, and jewellery.

Its vibrant atmosphere makes Pasar Payang an essential destination for tourists exploring the Land of the Turtle.

A survey at Pasar Payang 1 and Pasar Payang 2 found thousands of visitors from various states flocking to shops as early as 8 am.

Batik and silk trader Siti Nuramalina Mohd Zubir opens her stall earlier during school holidays to accommodate morning shoppers.

Popular items among visitors include men’s shirts, batik trousers, and kaftan tops known locally as “baju kelwar” or “bat shirts.”

Last Saturday saw many tourists and visitors from outside the state beginning their shopping excursions at the market.

The best-selling baju kelawar ranges between RM15 and RM45 per piece depending on fabric quality and design.

A customer from Johor recently purchased 30 pieces of baju kelawar as gifts for friends and family.

Nuramalina sold approximately 100 pieces in one day during the holiday season, significantly more than regular days.

She emphasised that she never exploits the festive season by hiking prices for foreign tourists.

Instead, she often offers discounts for bulk purchases as a gesture of appreciation to customers.

Her family has operated the business in the market for over 40 years, treating every customer equally.

Prices remain consistent for both locals and foreigners, with bargaining potentially securing bigger discounts.

Kitchenware trader Wan Saidah Wan Abdul Ghani sees sales double during school holidays to over RM800 daily.

Her regular weekday sales typically range between RM300 and RM400, making holidays crucial for income.

Most kitchenware customers are women purchasing pots for collections or daily household use.

The school holiday season provides traders opportunities to earn extra income covering shop rentals.

Rental for a shop at the new Pasar Payang 1 costs approximately RM400 per month plus electricity.

Wan Saidah stocks more than 20 types of kitchenware to meet diverse customer demands.

Tourist Rosnaini Minhat from Kuala Lumpur always includes Pasar Payang in her Terengganu itinerary.

Apart from crackers, meat floss, and kaftan clothing, she purchases jewellery during visits.

Gold jewellery in Terengganu offers lower prices compared to shops in Kuala Lumpur.

The gold also features a more beautiful, lustrous shine, possibly due to lower labour costs.

She typically buys significant amounts of jewellery during her annual visits to Terengganu.

Pasar Payang remains a favourite stop offering everything from food to souvenirs in one location. – Bernama