PDRM awaits Indonesian police info on Bintulu LNG threat SMS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police is awaiting information from the Indonesian National Police regarding the identity of a telephone number owner registered in Indonesia.

This number was detected sending a threatening SMS targeting a liquefied natural gas facility in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that PDRM has contacted Polri and requested assistance to trace the number.

He noted that the tracing process may require some time to complete.

“PDRM is working closely with all relevant agencies in the country on this case, including Petronas and security forces from neighbouring countries,“ he said.

Khalid added that coordination efforts are being carried out continuously to address the security threat.

He made these comments after the closing ceremony of the 6th National Forensic Science Symposium for Law Enforcement.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had earlier revealed that the threat to the LNG facility was sent via SMS from an Indonesian-registered number.

The government has subsequently stepped up security measures at LNG facilities in both Sarawak and Sabah following the threatening message. – Bernama