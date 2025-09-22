PDRM welcomes BUDI95 fuel subsidy for police and military personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police has expressed gratitude to the government for introducing the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy through the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that PDRM believes the initiative will bring positive implications for personnel serving nationwide.

He explained that easing fuel costs can directly boost motivation and resilience among personnel performing public security duties.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced earlier that RON95 petrol would drop to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 under the BUDI95 programme.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the initiative would first benefit 300,000 military and police personnel starting September 27.

B40 recipients of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah cash aid will receive the subsidy beginning September 28.

The programme expands to 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with valid MyKad and driving licences on September 30.

Mohd Khalid noted that PDRM views the initiative as reflecting government concern for public welfare under the Malaysia MADANI aspiration.

He emphasised that the subsidy not only eases living costs but strengthens social well-being and national stability.

The police chief praised the innovative use of MyKad at petrol stations for eligibility verification.

He described the system as aligned with national digitalisation efforts and efficient subsidy governance.

This approach demonstrates government commitment to transparent and sustainable assistance distribution. – Bernama