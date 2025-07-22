PEMADAM targets synthetic drugs among educated youth in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Drug Association (PEMADAM) will prioritise tackling the growing threat of synthetic drugs, especially among highly educated youth, said its National Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

This focus will take centre stage at the 46th PEMADAM Biennial National Assembly from Aug 9 to 11 at the Perbadanan Putrajaya Complex. The event aims to enhance prevention strategies and engage more young leaders and academics in PEMADAM’s leadership.

“PEMADAM must adapt to current challenges. Synthetic drugs are cheap, easily accessible and increasingly popular among youth aged 15 to 30, including those with higher education,” he said during a press conference before chairing PEMADAM’s National Executive Committee meeting.

Recent field visits to Kelantan, Penang, and Sabah, conducted with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), revealed a worrying trend. Studies indicate drug users now include highly educated individuals, some with PhDs, particularly in the East Coast region.

“This shows traffickers are targeting high-potential groups who could otherwise contribute to national development,” Dr Shamsul Anuar added.

The assembly, expected to be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, will feature exhibitions from AADK, the Prison Department, and the Serenti Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN). Special sessions will highlight the latest synthetic drug trends and traffickers’ evolving tactics. - Bernama