Perak KPDN disposes of seized items worth over RM1.25 million

IPOH: The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has disposed of seized items valued at over RM1.25 million during the first eight months of this year.

Deputy Director Mohamad Kamarol Mat Nor confirmed the destruction of goods confiscated through enforcement operations across the state.

The seized items included food products with fraudulent halal labels, counterfeit soap, imitation mobile phones and accessories, fuel pumps, hoses, intermediate bulk containers, and vehicles.

All confiscations were made under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, and the Trademarks Act 2019.

Mohamad Kamarol stated that the disposed items represented successes achieved under the ongoing Ops Tiris 3.0 initiative.

He explained that the operation aims to strengthen enforcement and curb the misuse of government subsidies.

The total value of goods seized in Perak during the same period reached RM3.22 million.

Fines amounting to RM434,000 were issued alongside compounds worth RM1.33 million.

KPDN officers inspected 84,079 premises statewide, taking action in 941 cases involving various offences.

Controlled items such as diesel and liquefied petroleum gas were among the products seized under the Control of Supplies Act. – Bernama