Perak urges farmers to report monsoon damage for relief funds

IPOH: The Perak government has urged farmers and livestock breeders affected by the Northeast Monsoon to report damage to their crops or livestock to relevant departments.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Zolkafly Harun said official reports would activate assistance through the Padi Crop Disaster Fund and Agricultural Disaster Fund.

“Several districts at high risk of being affected include Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Manjung and Kuala Kangsar, as they often experience flooding and crop damage during the monsoon season,” he said.

He urged all farmers and breeders to monitor their areas closely and report any damage immediately for quick distribution of TBTP or TBP assistance.

Zolkafly made these remarks after officiating the Perak State Agriculture Department Extension Awards Day 2025 at Hotel Casuarina@Meru.

Malaysia is expected to experience the Northeast Monsoon from Nov 5 until the end of March 2026, influenced by a weak La Nina phenomenon. – Bernama