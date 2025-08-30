PERISA’25 competition drives TVET innovation for community empowerment

KUANTAN: The National-Level 2025 Technical and Vocational Education and Training Innovation Competition (PERISA’25) serves as a platform for developing innovative products aligned with technological advancements and current societal requirements.

Polytechnic and Community College Education Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail emphasised that PERISA’25 represents more than just a competitive event.

He described it as a strategic collaboration connecting TVET institutions with industry partners and local communities.

“Innovation serves as the crucial bridge connecting theoretical knowledge with practical application and actual industry demands,” he stated in an official release marking the PERISA’25 launch at Rompin Community College.

Dr Mohd Zahari stressed that fostering innovation must remain a central focus throughout all levels of TVET education.

The competition carries the theme “TVET Innovation Empowers MADANI Community” for its 2025 edition.

Organised by the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education in partnership with Rompin Community College, it showcases over 115 innovative creations.

These products demonstrate the creative capabilities of educators from various TVET provider institutions nationwide.

Participating agencies include vocational colleges, Advanced Technology Training Centres, National Youth Skills Institutes, and secondary schools.

The three-day event commenced on Thursday and concludes today with category winners announced.

Port Dickson Polytechnic from Negeri Sembilan secured first place in the Technology and Engineering category.

Bentong Community College emerged victorious in the Information Technology and Applied Sciences division.

Kuantan Community College achieved top honours in both Commerce, Hospitality, Art and Design and Social Sciences, Administration and Management categories.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Karak claimed victory in the Open category, completing the list of winners. – Bernama