Petaling Jaya school stabbing suspect remanded for seven days

PETALING JAYA: A 14-year-old male student has been remanded for seven days by the Magistrate’s Court here today to assist in the investigation of the stabbing of a 16-year-old female student at a secondary school in Petaling Jaya.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha granted the remand order following a request from the police.

The suspect, a Form 1 transition student, will remain in custody until next Tuesday. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the suspect, wearing an orange shirt, arrived at the court at 8.40 am in a police car, accompanied by lawyer Anuar Ezzad.

In the incident, which occurred around 9.30 am yesterday, the female Form 4 student was believed to have been stabbed by the male student.

According to reports, the victim died at the scene, and the suspect is from the same school. - Bernama