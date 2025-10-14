Petron launches Pasti OK campaign to assist BUDI95 subsidy transition

SHAH ALAM: Petron Malaysia has launched its Pasti OK campaign nationwide to help customers adapt to the BUDI MADANI RON95 targeted subsidy implementation.

The campaign involves 820 Petron stations opening special BUDI95 counters offering assistance and guidance to confused customers.

Petron Malaysia general manager Mohd Nizam Mansor said they introduced a music video titled Semak, Bayar, Isi featuring Mimi Fly to disseminate refuelling information.

“We are committed to helping customers adapt to the changing fuel landscape under the new subsidy framework,“ he told reporters after the campaign launch.

Mohd Nizam said the campaign implements the Pasti OK hand signal in Malaysian Sign Language recognised by the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf.

This initiative aims to create a friendly and accessible environment for customers with disabilities.

Petron has prepared alternative payment options if the BUDI95 system experiences network disruptions.

Customers can transact at counters using MyKasih or Touch ‘n Go Digital facilities during such situations.

The company is currently improving its system by introducing a new reward system using MyKad to replace Petron Miles cards.

“We are aware that change can cause uncertainty,“ Mohd Nizam said.

“Therefore, we are committed to making this transition easier by providing an engaging experience at petrol stations.”

Through BUDI95 targeted subsidies implemented since September 28, over 16 million Malaysians qualify for subsidised RON95 at RM1.99 per litre compared to RM2.60 without subsidy. – Bernama