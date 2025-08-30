PKR expands i-LEAD programme nationwide to train new generation of leaders

GEORGE TOWN: PKR will extend its Keadilan Institute for Leadership initiative nationwide to develop a new core of highly trained and idealistic leaders.

Deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar stated that the official Penang launch represents the first step before expanding to other states including Kuala Lumpur.

She confirmed a memorandum of understanding will be signed with module trainers in the capital this evening.

“We want to ensure the training format and module are all coordinated in all states,” she told a media conference at Wisma Keadilan in Bayan Baru.

Nurul Izzah explained that i-LEAD serves as a vessel for continuous political education focusing on party history, values and objectives.

She emphasised that the programme aims to screen and produce principled leaders for both the party and other institutions.

“I want to make sure that the party survives and thrives with the right level and type of leaders for the next 50 to 100 years,” she stressed.

Training sessions will occur on weekends with a maximum of 25 participants per session conducted by experienced trainers.

Penang serves as the pilot state with training scheduled every weekend throughout this year for continuity and effectiveness.

i-LEAD represents PKR’s first institute specifically focusing on structured leadership development as a national movement catalyst. – Bernama