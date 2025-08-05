KUALA LUMPUR: PKR Vice-President Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has confirmed his intention to defend his position in the party’s polls for the 2025–2028 term and is offering three key agendas aimed at strengthening the party and its leadership.

Nik Nazmi, who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, outlined his priorities, namely continuing the Felo Keadilan programme to develop capable young leaders, strengthening the party’s political education and cadre system, and preparing the party machinery for the 16th General Election (GE16).

“I wish to confirm that I will remain in the race for the PKR Vice-President post,” said the Setiawangsa MP, who recently lost the contest for the Setiawangsa PKR division chief post, in a statement here today.

Calling for the support of party members, Nik Nazmi emphasised the need for leadership that prioritises the people and upholds integrity.

“I am a party man, and I have always placed the interests of the party and the nation above all else.

“This election is not merely about contesting positions, it is a profound responsibility to ensure that the ideals of Reformasi remain alive as we face the test of power,” he said.

Besides Nik Nazmi, three other incumbents have also declared their intention to defend their Vice-President posts. They are Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.