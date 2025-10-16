PM Anwar Attends Madani Subuh Lecture with 10,000 Congregants

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim joined approximately 10,000 congregants at the Madani Subuh Lecture (Kuliah Subuh Madani) held at Masjid Putra this morning, filling the mosque’s prayer hall to capacity.

The lecture was delivered by distinguished Yemeni scholar Al-Habib Umar Muhammad Salim Ben Hafez, who recited from the book (kitab) ‘Qomi’ Al-Thugyan ala Manzumah Syu’abil Iman’ authored by Sheikh Muhammad Nawawi Umar Al-Bantani.

The work explores 77 branches of faith, covering Aqidah (creed), Akhlak (morality), and Shariah (Islamic law).

During the event, the Prime Minister presented a copy of the Mushaf (Quran text) Tarim, Riwayat ad-Duri ‘an Abi Amr wa al-Basr to Al-Habib Umar.

The presentation marked the completion of the 1 Million Quran Project, an initiative personally launched by the Prime Minister to promote Quran memorisation and understanding.

The Mushaf, produced in collaboration with Yayasan Restu, Nasyrul Quran, and Darul Mustafa, Yemen, features the Qiraat Riwayat ad-Duri recitation style and elegant Yemeni calligraphy.

It was crafted by five calligraphy experts between 2015 and 2019 and fully published in 2024.

The A5-sized Mushaf showcases clear calligraphy and Yemeni artistic motifs, symbolising the unity of spirituality and aesthetics, while strengthening historical and da’wah ties between Malaysia and Yemen.

Earlier, the Prime Minister and congregants performed the Subuh prayer, led by Ustaz Abdul Karim Zakaria.

Also present were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The event highlights efforts to enhance religious understanding and strengthen the spirit of unity and Islamic brotherhood among Muslims in Malaysia while celebrating ties with scholars worldwide.