PM Anwar calls for unity and inclusive development on Merdeka

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the spirit of the Jalur Gemilang calls on the people to prioritise unity, peace and reject any elements that could tear apart the fabric of society.

He said the spirit of independence must also be translated through fair and inclusive development, in line with the promises of past leaders when they fought for the nation’s independence.

“This country must be independent, united, and inclusive, guaranteeing the safety of the people and a balanced, modern development,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Anwar officiated the opening of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) Section 1, which he said will greatly benefit local residents by connecting communities, reducing congestion, and improving public well-being.

According to him, the project also reflects local talent and expertise, especially Bumiputera enterprises and companies, as well as the diligent efforts of young people.

“Only with discipline, transparency, and adherence to the law can we ensure that every development is truly felt by the people, not just for the benefit of those in power,“ he said.

Anwar added that the government will continue to work consistently to improve the lives of the people by ensuring comfortable housing, good transportation, and balanced development throughout the country.

The 24-kilometer-long EKVE Section 1 has four elevated interchanges at Sungai Long, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Hulu Langat, and Ampang.

It is part of the 39.5-kilometer Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road (KLORR) alignment, which connects Sungai Long to Ukay Perdana. - Bernama