PM Anwar compares durian to blue cheese at ASEAN gala dinner

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim charmed attendees at the 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting Gala Dinner by comparing the taste of durian to blue cheese.

Anwar, who also serves as Chairman of ASEAN 2025, highlighted that serving Malaysia’s king of fruits alongside local delicacies demonstrated the country’s commitment to showcasing ASEAN diplomacy globally.

“Some of you are not yet familiar with durian, but I would strongly suggest that you try it,“ he told the international gathering during his keynote address.

He described the unique fruit by noting “it is like blue cheese — you either like it or you hate it.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that ASEAN represents more than just an ordinary region but one possessing boundless promise for future development.

He urged the regional grouping to unlock its full potential for the benefit of its people, partners and future generations throughout Southeast Asia.

“Malaysia remains committed to ensuring that growth is inclusive, that no member state is left behind, and that the dividends of integration are equitably shared,“ Anwar added.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the buffet spread reflected the unity and centrality of the ASEAN community.

“We have nasi lemak, gado-gado, chicken rice, pad thai, adobo and so forth,“ he stated in his opening remarks.

Tengku Zafrul humorously noted that “while we may debate which is best, we all agree no one leaves an ASEAN dinner hungry.”

The evening featured performances from local artists including Amsyar Lee, Shiha Zikir, Wanie Kyrie and Marsha Milan Londoh alongside cultural groups.

Distinguished guests included ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and the Philippines’ Secretary of Trade and Industry Ma Cristina Aldeguer-Roque as the next AEM chairperson.

ASEAN economic ministers and representatives joined dialogue partner representatives at the diplomatic gathering celebrating regional cooperation. – Bernama