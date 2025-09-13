PM Anwar condemns Israeli attacks on six countries

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned the Zionist regime’s insolent actions in attacking six countries.

He said the attacks demonstrated how aggressive and inhumane the regime had become, openly supported by global powers.

“A single country can behave so insolently by attacking six countries in just one or two weeks,” he said when closing the National Gathering of Religious Agencies of Malaysia (IJPAM) 2025 here today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Anwar said he would be attending the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Doha on Monday (Sept 15) to reaffirm Malaysia’s support for the Palestinian struggle and condemn the violence and inhumane insolence of the Zionists.

The Prime Minister said that as such, he could not attend several official events scheduled in the country tomorrow and the day after.

Anwar received an official invitation from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to attend the summit to discuss the critical situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza.

International media reported that Israel launched attacks on six countries within just three days, namely Qatar, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

This included a drone strike on a key vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Tunisia, as well as an air strike on Doha allegedly targeting the Hamas political leadership. - Bernama