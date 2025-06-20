KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin following the passing of his mother-in-law, Datin Salmiah Nyak Matt, 84, who died in a house fire last night.

In a Facebook post, Anwar also offered prayers and support to Hamzah and his family.

“I hope that Hamzah will remain strong in facing this terrible ordeal, and I pray for the best for him and his family. May Allah forgive the sins of his mother-in-law, Salmiah, and grant her a special place in Jannah, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Salmiah died in a fire that broke out at a two-storey house in Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kampung Sungai Rapat Tambahan, Ipoh, Perak, at around 9 pm yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said Salmiah’s husband, Datuk Abdul Ghani Ngah, 83, who was found in a room upstairs, suffered shortness of breath and was sent to Raja Perempuan Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for treatment.

Four other family members in the house, comprising three men and one woman aged between 18 and 49, escaped unhurt.