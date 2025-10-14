PM Anwar says flying Israeli flag or Hebrew writing unacceptable

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared that flying the Israeli flag or displaying stickers with Hebrew writing is completely unacceptable.

He stated these actions offend public sensitivity and contradict Malaysia’s national policy.

Anwar considered this behaviour an act of treason and supported police taking appropriate action against involved individuals.

“This offends the public and goes against the overall national policy,“ he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He emphasised this policy applies to all parties, specifically mentioning the flag issue.

“Whatever the intention, it is still wrong,“ he added.

Anwar was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah regarding the government’s stance on Israeli flag displays.

Police previously opened an investigation into the Israeli flag raising during the “500 Pelayaran Solidariti Kelantan untuk Gaza” programme.

They are probing under Section 3(1) of the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

Authorities are also investigating a four-wheel drive vehicle allegedly displaying a Hebrew sticker.

The sticker’s text was interpreted as either “Malaysia is our home” or “Malaysia is in our hands.” – Bernama