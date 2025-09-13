PM Anwar to attend emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar, on Monday to address the recent Israeli attack on Qatar.

Wisma Putra confirmed in a statement that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and senior ministry officials.

The summit will gather leaders and representatives from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states, preceded by an Arab-Islamic Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on September 14.

Malaysia’s participation demonstrates full support and solidarity with Qatar while continuing efforts to defend Palestinian rights and condemn Israeli brutality.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver an address reaffirming Malaysia’s firm stance against Israel’s violations of international law and threats to regional peace.

The summit is expected to produce a Final Communique outlining collective actions and positions regarding the ongoing crisis.

Israel’s bombing on Tuesday targeted buildings housing Hamas political bureau members, killing five Hamas officials and one Qatari security officer.

The attack occurred during discussions of US proposals to end the war in Gaza, with Qatar, the US and Egypt previously serving as conflict mediators. – Bernama