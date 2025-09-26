PM Anwar to meet Malaysian volunteers on Gaza flotilla mission

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will interact with and encourage the 34 Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza this Sunday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar announced that the Prime Minister will receive updates on the mission during his visit to the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre at the Malaysian Islamic Consultative Council Central Warehouse.

He stated that the Prime Minister’s presence would significantly boost the morale of all volunteers from various countries involved in the GSF.

“Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was present to give support, and today I myself also conveyed words of encouragement,” he said during a press conference.

Mohd Na’im added that the presence of the country’s number one leader will certainly provide great encouragement to the 34 Malaysian volunteers.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im interacted with several Malaysian volunteers involved in the mission and offered prayers for its success.

A GSF participant, Zizi Kirana, expressed her passion for making the mission a success to deliver aid to the people of Palestine in Gaza during an online interaction session.

“Alhamdulillah, everyone is doing well, and we are enthusiastic to continue the voyage,“ said the famous singer.

Zizi Kirana added that whatever the challenges, she hopes this mission can be completed with God’s willing.

A total of 34 Malaysians are participating in the GSF mission, which is currently in international waters near Greece.

The flotilla is expected to enter the yellow zone at any time before its scheduled arrival in Gaza waters at the end of this month.

These volunteers are part of activists from 45 countries sailing to Gaza to break the siege on the enclave.

They remain resolute in facing various obstacles and threats, including potential drone attacks.

Malaysia holds the distinction of being the first country to recognise the mission through the Prime Minister’s support.

The GSF voyage across the Mediterranean Sea carries essential supplies of food and medicine.

It also carries a message of peace urging the cessation of war and the hunger crisis in Gaza.

The mission demands the opening of humanitarian corridor access to the besieged territory. – Bernama