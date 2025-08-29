PM Anwar urges Malaysians to fly Jalur Gemilang until Malaysia Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to show their patriotic spirit by flying the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with the National Day celebrations on Aug 31.

He said raising the Jalur Gemilang is one way of honouring the national symbol.

“That is all I ask — to show that there is significance, a sign that we are all together from all races, all ages, regardless of political party, honouring the Jalur Gemilang. I hope private companies, offices and business centres will continue flying the Jalur Gemilang until Malaysia Day (Sept 16).

“Maintain peace and unity, work together to bring good to the country, and not division and harm. We know from the start of independence and of Malaysia that the foundation is Malay and Bumiputera, but also gives space and rights to the Chinese, Indians and others. Do not dispute that,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech when opening the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) Section One at the Ampang Toll Plaza here today.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister said the independence celebration should be used as an opportunity to strengthen unity among the people.

“Make this an opportunity to empower unity, consensus and teamwork. Do not question loyalty to the country,” he said.

Asked about the Urban Renewal Bill, whose debate was postponed after its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Anwar said the bill should be seen as an effort to redevelop areas to help the poor obtain more comfortable housing.

He also stressed that the bill was not drafted to take away Malay rights, but to provide comfort to people living in dilapidated buildings.

“The talk about Chinese taking over or seizing (rights), that is not true. We will defend the interests of all races. The main aim of the development is to benefit the M40, B40 and poor groups. Many Malays are in this category, but there are also Indians and Chinese.

“As for the threshold value (the minimum consent rate from owners/occupants), they have agreed to raise it to about 80 per cent,” he said.

According to him, some people speak without understanding the realities of people’s lives, when in fact there are still large families living in small flats, and even cases where two families have to share a single unit.

Therefore, he stressed that elected representatives must go down to the ground to see the real situation for themselves in order to better understand the hardships faced by the people. - Bernama