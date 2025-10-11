Police initiate probe into fatal express bus accident near Bangi

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have initiated an investigation into a fatal express bus accident that claimed one life early this morning.

Kajang Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed they received an accident report at approximately 3.15 am.

The express bus was travelling from Boon Lay, Singapore, to Ipoh, Perak, when the incident occurred.

Authorities believe the bus, driven by a 60-year-old Malaysian man, lost control before veering into a ditch and hitting a pole.

The accident happened at KM 293 of the North-South Expressway’s Kuala Lumpur-bound stretch near Bangi.

There were 29 people on board the bus including the driver, consisting of 24 Malaysians and five Singaporeans.

A 59-year-old Malaysian man seated at the front of the bus died at the scene from severe head injuries.

The deceased was a construction sector worker based in Singapore.

Twenty-eight other individuals including the driver and backup drivers sustained various injuries.

All injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at multiple hospitals.

The hospitals treating the victims include Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang and Hospital Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Kajang.

Other medical facilities involved are Hospital Putrajaya, Hospital Cyberjaya, and Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

This section carries a penalty of five to ten years imprisonment upon conviction.

Offenders also face a maximum fine of RM50,000 and driving licence disqualification for at least five years.

Naazron has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Witnesses can contact the nearest police station or the Kajang District Police Traffic Investigation Officer.

Inspector Mohd Raziman Rasid can be reached directly at 019-4565502 for information sharing. – Bernama