Police near completion of student dormitory fall investigation

SHAH ALAM: Police are finalising the investigation into a Form Three student’s fall from a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam on 24 August.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that on-site checks and detailed analysis of dormitory CCTV footage are complete.

Several individuals have provided statements that offered useful leads for the ongoing investigation.

“The investigation has been actively pursued and on-site checks are complete,“ he told a press conference here today.

Shazeli stated that the investigation paper is being updated before submission to the state prosecution office for further advice.

He emphasised that it is too early to confirm whether bullying was involved in the incident.

The victim remains hospitalised and unconscious following the fall.

No arrests have been made yet, but police have identified several positive leads based on witness accounts.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Media reports on 24 August identified the victim as 15-year-old Ahmad Irfan Ahmad Hanafi, who was seriously injured in the fall from the third floor. – Bernama