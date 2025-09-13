Police urge public to stop speculating on JPJ incident

DUNGUN: Police have asked the public not to speculate on an incident involving a Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer and a foreign national, which has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Dungun District Police Chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said the police are taking the spread of the 12-second video seriously as it could disrupt the investigation and affect community harmony.

He said that in the incident around 12:30 pm yesterday, a Bukit Besi JPJ officer on patrol along Jalan Pulau Serai heading towards Kampung Tok Kah stopped a man, believed to be a foreign national, for riding a motorcycle without a valid license.

However, when detained, the suspect became aggressive and tried to injure the officer on duty before escaping.

“The situation forced the enforcement officer to use minimal and controlled force to defend himself and ensure the arrest was made safely.

“Therefore, the police advise the public to stop speculating and spreading the video, which could create a negative perception of the integrity and actions of law enforcement agencies,“ he said in a statement today.

Maizura also urged the foreign national in the video to come forward to any nearby police station to give a statement and provide a true account of the incident for investigation purposes.

He said police hope the public will continue to trust the authorities to handle any issue prudently and based on the law.

“The police are committed to conducting a transparent, fair, and professional investigation. However, we also remind all parties to respect the law and give full cooperation to enforcement agencies to ensure public order is maintained. - Bernama