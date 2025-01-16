Police warn public about fake documents used in scams, extortion

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detected a new tactic of scam and extortion using fake warning documents, complete with the national crest, the Malaysian Bar logo, and the name of the Inspector-General of Police.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, said they received a report about such a document allegedly issued by the ‘Centre for Combating Information and Communication Technology-Related Crime’ last Tuesday.

According to him, the document informed the recipient that they were involved in several legal proceedings for possessing child pornography images and were required to contact the issuing party immediately, or a warrant for arrest would be issued.

“Upon examination, the document also displayed the national crest and the logo of the Malaysian Bar, and was signed by a name similar to the Inspector-General of Police but with a different title.

“All the contents of the document are false and have never been issued by any government department,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli reminded the public who receive such documents, whether physically, via email, WhatsApp message, or through any other means, to not respond to the sender.

He urged potential victims to come forward and file a report at the nearest police station and added that the case was being investigated under Section 465 of the Penal Code.