Public university student fined RM10,000 for obscene X video post

KUALA LUMPUR: A public university student was fined 10,000 ringgit by the Sessions Court today after pleading guilty to creating and posting an obscene video on his X account last year.

Judge Suhaila Haron imposed the sentence on the defendant, Muhammad Aidil Akmal Azhar, 24, and ordered a four-month imprisonment term in default of payment.

The defendant paid the fine in full.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of an obscene video with the intent to annoy others via the account @sanomanji89 on X.

The offence occurred at a residence in Shah Alam, Selangor, at 10.45 pm on March 1, 2024, and the video was viewed at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur at 11.00 am on April 4 last year.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum penalty of a 50,000 ringgit fine, up to one year in prison, or both.

A further fine of 1,000 ringgit per day can be imposed if the offence continues after conviction.

According to the statement of facts, a digital forensic officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission performed data preservation and analysis on the account.

The officer identified the username “Manjiro” and confirmed the video was uploaded from a mobile phone seized from the accused.

MCMC deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab urged the court to impose a proportionate sentence, emphasising the serious national impact of obscene content on social media.

He stated that such content affects moral, social, economic, security, and international standing.

“Young people are the most affected group due to their high exposure to social media,“ Fadhli submitted.

He warned that unchecked obscene content could lead to a generation with weak morals, low resilience, and a lack of focus, ultimately undermining national human capital development.

The Court was also asked to take judicial notice of the significant increase in such cases on social media platforms.

Fadhli argued that failure to take stern action would normalise this kind of pervasive behaviour.

The defendant’s counsel, Nurshah Kamarudin, pleaded for a lenient sentence, citing his client’s clear criminal record and genuine remorse.

Nurshah assured the court that the offence would not be repeated.

“He has saved the court’s time and resources by pleading guilty,“ said Nurshah.

The Court was also asked to consider the defendant’s full cooperation during the investigation and his family circumstances.

His mother works as a clerk and his father is a restaurant worker, together supporting six children.

Nurshah handled the case with co-counsel Muhammad Iman Azhar. – Bernama