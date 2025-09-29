Public urged to check MyKad and driving licence details for BUDI95

PUTRAJAYA: The government is urging the public to ensure their MyKad and driving licence information is accurate ahead of the full BUDI MADANI RON95 subsidy implementation tomorrow.

Ministry of Finance analysis with the Ministry of Transport revealed some driving licences still use outdated numbers that don’t match current 12-digit MyKad formats.

“Driving licence details must be verified including the correct 12-digit MyKad number, accurate name, and proper vehicle classification,“ the ministry stated.

This verification is crucial because payment terminals at petrol stations will cross-check driving licence data against MyKad information to determine subsidy eligibility.

Licence holders with discrepancies must visit Road Transport Department offices to update their information for BUDI95 access.

MoF and MoT will expedite weekly data synchronisation to ensure smooth implementation of the subsidised fuel programme.

The BUDI95 system remained stable during its second day of operation for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients with active driving licences.

Nearly 500,000 of 6.1 million STR recipients plus armed forces and police members completed BUDI95 transactions nationwide.

Purchases worth RM22.9 million for 11.5 million litres of RON95 occurred on September 28 at the subsidised RM1.99 per litre price.

The system will expand tomorrow to all 16 million Malaysians possessing both a MyKad and valid driving licence.

Since the BUDI95 portal launched on September 25, 8.6 million users have checked their RON95 subsidy eligibility status.

The portal now includes a transaction history feature requiring MyDigital ID registration for enhanced security protection.

Public inquiries can be directed to the BUDI95 portal FAQ section or the helpdesk at 1-300-88-9595. – Bernama